Reviewing Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)’s and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)’s results

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72

Table 1 demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Graf Industrial Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp. was more bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Graf Industrial Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.