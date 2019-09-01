Reviewing Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)’s and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)’s results

We are comparing Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Graf Industrial Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Graf Industrial Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares and 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15% of Allegro Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp. was more bullish than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Graf Industrial Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.