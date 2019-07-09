Reviewing Graco Inc. (GGG)’s and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC)’s results

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graco Inc. 48 5.06 N/A 1.99 24.59 SPX Corporation 33 0.97 N/A 1.50 20.72

Demonstrates Graco Inc. and SPX Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. SPX Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Graco Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Graco Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of SPX Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graco Inc. 0.00% 44.1% 22.9% SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

Graco Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.96 beta. SPX Corporation on the other hand, has 1.4 beta which makes it 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Graco Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SPX Corporation are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Graco Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SPX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Graco Inc. and SPX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graco Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SPX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Graco Inc.’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential downside is -8.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.2% of Graco Inc. shares and 89.4% of SPX Corporation shares. Graco Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, SPX Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graco Inc. -4.4% -7.26% 7.5% 13.33% 7.1% 16.85% SPX Corporation -7.01% -15.76% -2.69% 5.75% -7.86% 10.89%

For the past year Graco Inc. has stronger performance than SPX Corporation

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Graco Inc. beats SPX Corporation.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.