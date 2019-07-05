Reviewing Graco Inc. (GGG)’s and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)’s results

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graco Inc. 47 5.12 N/A 1.99 24.59 Powell Industries Inc. 31 0.88 N/A 0.04 835.35

Table 1 highlights Graco Inc. and Powell Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Powell Industries Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Graco Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Graco Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Graco Inc. and Powell Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graco Inc. 0.00% 44.1% 22.9% Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Graco Inc.’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Powell Industries Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Graco Inc. are 2.1 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Powell Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Powell Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Graco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Graco Inc. and Powell Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graco Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Graco Inc. has a -9.50% downside potential and an average target price of $46. Powell Industries Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39 average target price and a 4.75% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Powell Industries Inc. seems more appealing than Graco Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Graco Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.2% of Powell Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Graco Inc. shares. Comparatively, Powell Industries Inc. has 7.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graco Inc. -4.4% -7.26% 7.5% 13.33% 7.1% 16.85% Powell Industries Inc. 4% 20.17% 12.25% 10.49% 0.45% 43.62%

For the past year Graco Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Powell Industries Inc.

Summary

Graco Inc. beats Powell Industries Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.