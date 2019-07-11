Reviewing Graco Inc. (GGG)’s and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s results

This is a contrast between Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graco Inc. 48 5.02 N/A 1.99 24.59 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 14 0.93 N/A 0.83 15.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Graco Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc. Gates Industrial Corporation plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Graco Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Graco Inc. is presently more expensive than Gates Industrial Corporation plc, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graco Inc. 0.00% 44.1% 22.9% Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Graco Inc. are 2.1 and 1.2. Competitively, Gates Industrial Corporation plc has 2.9 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Graco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Graco Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graco Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00

Graco Inc. has a -7.57% downside potential and a consensus price target of $46. Competitively Gates Industrial Corporation plc has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 41.11%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Gates Industrial Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Graco Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Graco Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 0% respectively. About 1% of Graco Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graco Inc. -4.4% -7.26% 7.5% 13.33% 7.1% 16.85% Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.93% -20.55% -19.71% -12.44% -16.83% -2.19%

For the past year Graco Inc. had bullish trend while Gates Industrial Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Graco Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.