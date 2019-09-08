Reviewing GP Strategies Corporation (GPX)’s and RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s results

As Education & Training Services businesses, GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) and RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies Corporation 14 0.41 N/A 0.45 35.06 RISE Education Cayman Ltd 9 0.00 N/A 0.36 23.48

Table 1 demonstrates GP Strategies Corporation and RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RISE Education Cayman Ltd has lower revenue and earnings than GP Strategies Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. GP Strategies Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than RISE Education Cayman Ltd, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) and RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies Corporation 0.00% 4% 1.8% RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0.00% 32.3% 5.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GP Strategies Corporation are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, RISE Education Cayman Ltd has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. GP Strategies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for GP Strategies Corporation and RISE Education Cayman Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

$19.25 is GP Strategies Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 41.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GP Strategies Corporation and RISE Education Cayman Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 81.1% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of GP Strategies Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.66% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GP Strategies Corporation -1.98% 1.73% 26.03% 5.73% -13.46% 25.93% RISE Education Cayman Ltd -2.52% -9.19% -17.79% -4.92% -33.59% 6.78%

For the past year GP Strategies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors GP Strategies Corporation beats RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, such as lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and large government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries, as well as provides customer relationship assessment on marketing strategy and connects with their customers. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, including platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as the government agencies; and enterprise resource planning product training services. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a network of 246 learning centers comprising 56 self-owned centers and 190 franchised learning centers across 80 cities in China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.