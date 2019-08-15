Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s results

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gossamer Bio Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gossamer Bio Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.8. The Current Ratio of rival XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gossamer Bio Inc. and XBiotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 68.18% and its consensus target price is $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 18.9%. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has weaker performance than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats XBiotech Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.