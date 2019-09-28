Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|-0.17
|38.21M
|-2.32
|0.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|1
|0.00
|52.88M
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|192,590,725.81%
|0%
|0%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|4,037,874,160.05%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
Liquidity
19.8 and 19.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 20% respectively. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
