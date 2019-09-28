Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 -0.17 38.21M -2.32 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 192,590,725.81% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 4,037,874,160.05% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

19.8 and 19.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 20% respectively. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.