Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Gossamer Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s average target price is $4.83, while its potential upside is 383.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 7.9% respectively. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 14.21% stronger performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.