Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Repligen Corporation 74 20.59 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Current Ratio is 19.8. Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential upside is 18.24% and its consensus price target is $110.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Repligen Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 90.6%. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Repligen Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Gossamer Bio Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.