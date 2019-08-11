Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s results

This is a contrast between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gossamer Bio Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Its competitor Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Gossamer Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.