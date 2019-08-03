Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.8 and a Quick Ratio of 19.8. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 51.3% respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.