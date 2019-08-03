Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Liquidity
Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.8 and a Quick Ratio of 19.8. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 51.3% respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance.
Summary
Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
