Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s results

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gossamer Bio Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Current Ratio is 19.8. Meanwhile, Neurotrope Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 16.2%. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.