Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Its Rivals results

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. has 72.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gossamer Bio Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Gossamer Bio Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

$29.25 is the average target price of Gossamer Bio Inc., with a potential upside of 50.93%. The potential upside of the rivals is 139.13%. The research analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Gossamer Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gossamer Bio Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Gossamer Bio Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gossamer Bio Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. does not pay a dividend.