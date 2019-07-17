Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s results

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5750.08 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gossamer Bio Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8%

Liquidity

11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. Its rival Immunomedics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Immunomedics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, Immunomedics Inc.’s potential upside is 51.07% and its average target price is $21.86.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was more bullish than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.