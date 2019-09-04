Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.19 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gossamer Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.8 and a Quick Ratio of 19.8. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 62.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.