Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|82.19
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Gossamer Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.8 and a Quick Ratio of 19.8. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Gossamer Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 62.97%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
