Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gossamer Bio Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 23.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.