Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.24
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|7.35
|N/A
|-7.54
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Gossamer Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Gossamer Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 74.28% and its consensus price target is $69.17.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|12.77%
|19.75%
|16.55%
|0%
|0%
|14.21%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|17.72%
|5.18%
|-10.13%
|19.79%
|6.46%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
