Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.35 N/A -7.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gossamer Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 74.28% and its consensus price target is $69.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.