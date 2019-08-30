Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 12.27 N/A -1.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Liquidity

19.8 and 19.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. Its rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 12.8% respectively. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.