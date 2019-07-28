Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gossamer Bio Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 4.2%. Insiders held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.