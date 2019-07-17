Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s results

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 39.61 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4. Competitively, Cellectis S.A. has 10.4 and 10.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cellectis S.A. has a consensus price target of $38.67, with potential upside of 148.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Gossamer Bio Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.