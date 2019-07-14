Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 11 3.09 N/A -0.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 21.13%. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.