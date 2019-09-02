Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Biofrontera AG.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.