Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s results

This is a contrast between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.03 N/A -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 3.3 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, which is potential 192.68% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 53%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.