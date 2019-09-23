Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

This is a contrast between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.12 N/A 12.15 5.16

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 51.22% and its consensus target price is $77.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gossamer Bio Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.