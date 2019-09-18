Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.76 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Current Ratio is 19.8. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Amarin Corporation plc has an average price target of $35.75, with potential upside of 110.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 45.5%. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.