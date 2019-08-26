Reviewing Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.71 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.8. The Current Ratio of rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 371.70% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 92.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.