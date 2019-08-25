Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)’s results

We are contrasting Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares and 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.