Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)’s results

We are contrasting Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|264.36
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares and 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.