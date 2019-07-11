Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)’s results

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 134.27

Table 1 demonstrates Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 5.45% and 66.53% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.1% 0.88% 1.78% 0% 0% 1.78% Legacy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.26% 2.55% 4.35% 0% 2.55%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.