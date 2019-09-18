Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares and 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
