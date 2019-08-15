Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Gores Metropoulos Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.45% and 7.27%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.
