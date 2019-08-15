Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gores Metropoulos Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.45% and 7.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.