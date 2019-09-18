Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares and 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 19.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.