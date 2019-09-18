Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares and 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 19.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
