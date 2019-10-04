Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI)’s and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|40.00M
|0.00
|0.00
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|396,825,396.83%
|0%
|0%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares and 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares. Competitively, 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
