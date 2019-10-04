Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI)’s and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 40.00M 0.00 0.00 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 396,825,396.83% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares and 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares. Competitively, 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.