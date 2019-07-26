Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)’s results

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 302.94

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.9% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.61% 0.15% 0% 0% 0% 0.41% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.39% -0.48% -1.44% 1.78% 0% 0%

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.