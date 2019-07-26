Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)’s results

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|302.94
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.9% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.61%
|0.15%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.41%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.39%
|-0.48%
|-1.44%
|1.78%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.
