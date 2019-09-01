Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI)’s and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)’s results

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 4.93% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
