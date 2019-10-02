Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI)’s and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s results

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 40.00M 0.00 0.00 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 47.46M 0.09 119.20

Table 1 demonstrates Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 396,825,396.83% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 463,476,562.50% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.64% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than Far Point Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.