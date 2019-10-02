Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI)’s and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s results

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|40.00M
|0.00
|0.00
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|47.46M
|0.09
|119.20
Table 1 demonstrates Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|396,825,396.83%
|0%
|0%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|463,476,562.50%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.64% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than Far Point Acquisition Corporation
Summary
Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.
