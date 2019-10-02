Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI)’s and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s results

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|40.00M
|0.00
|0.00
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|1.02M
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Gores Metropoulos Inc. and AGBA Acquisition Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|396,825,396.83%
|0%
|0%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AGBA Acquisition Limited.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors AGBA Acquisition Limited.
