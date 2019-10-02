Reviewing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI)’s and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s results

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 40.00M 0.00 0.00 AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 1.02M 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Gores Metropoulos Inc. and AGBA Acquisition Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 396,825,396.83% 0% 0% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors AGBA Acquisition Limited.