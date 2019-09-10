Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)’s results

Both Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|71.67
Demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gores Holdings III Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Gores Holdings III Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than TPG Pace Holdings Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gores Holdings III Inc. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has stronger performance than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats TPG Pace Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
