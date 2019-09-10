Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)’s results

Both Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67

Demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gores Holdings III Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Gores Holdings III Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than TPG Pace Holdings Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gores Holdings III Inc. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has stronger performance than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats TPG Pace Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.