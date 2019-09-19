Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s results

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.49 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gores Holdings III Inc. and SG Blocks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gores Holdings III Inc. and SG Blocks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gores Holdings III Inc. Its rival SG Blocks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. SG Blocks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and SG Blocks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 7.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. had bullish trend while SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.