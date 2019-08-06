Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s results

Since Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Graf Industrial Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Gores Holdings III Inc. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Gores Holdings III Inc. and Graf Industrial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 56.12%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. was more bullish than Graf Industrial Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Graf Industrial Corp.
