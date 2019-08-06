Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s results

Since Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Graf Industrial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gores Holdings III Inc. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and Graf Industrial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 56.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. was more bullish than Graf Industrial Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Graf Industrial Corp.