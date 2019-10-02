Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)’s results

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 11 0.00 33.70M 0.06 184.39 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 4 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 319,734,345.35% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gores Holdings III Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 44.5% and 62.23% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.