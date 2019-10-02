Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)’s results

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|11
|0.00
|33.70M
|0.06
|184.39
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|319,734,345.35%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gores Holdings III Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 44.5% and 62.23% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.