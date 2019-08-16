Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU)’s results

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48

Table 1 highlights Gores Holdings III Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alberton Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings III Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Gores Holdings III Inc. is currently more affordable than Alberton Acquisition Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gores Holdings III Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gores Holdings III Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alberton Acquisition Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Alberton Acquisition Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gores Holdings III Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 43.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.