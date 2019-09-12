Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gores Holdings III Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Gores Holdings III Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 13.2 and has 13.2 Quick Ratio. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gores Holdings III Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 44.5% and 92.7% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.