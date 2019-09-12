Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gores Holdings III Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gores Holdings III Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 13.2 and has 13.2 Quick Ratio. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gores Holdings III Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 44.5% and 92.7% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.