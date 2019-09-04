Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)’s results

Both Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89

Table 1 demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Gores Holdings III Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Gores Holdings III Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gores Holdings III Inc. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.