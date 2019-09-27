Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)’s results

We are contrasting Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 33.70M 0.12 85.73 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 28.00M 0.14 73.50

Table 1 highlights Gores Holdings III Inc. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings III Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gores Holdings III Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gores Holdings III Inc. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 334,657,398.21% 0% 0% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 271,844,660.19% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.