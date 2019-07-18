Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 110.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 98.37

Table 1 demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Leo Holdings Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings III Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Gores Holdings III Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Leo Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% 0% 2.91% 0% 0% 1.85% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.58% -1.35% 5.03% 0% 0% 5.46%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. was less bullish than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats Gores Holdings III Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.