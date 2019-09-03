Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gores Holdings III Inc. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gores Holdings III Inc. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.79% and 84.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 3 of the 5 factors.