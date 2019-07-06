Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

Both Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 110.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp. Boxwood Merger Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gores Holdings III Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gores Holdings III Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxwood Merger Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 70.3% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Competitively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% 0% 2.91% 0% 0% 1.85% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. was less bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Gores Holdings III Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.