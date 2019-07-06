Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s results

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 110.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% 0% 2.91% 0% 0% 1.85% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.2% 0.86% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.