Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s results

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|110.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|0%
|0%
|1.85%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.2%
|0.86%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.