Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Gores Holdings III Inc. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
