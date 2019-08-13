Reviewing Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gores Holdings III Inc. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.